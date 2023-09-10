Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 64,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 903,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $975.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

