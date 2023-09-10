Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $52.26 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

