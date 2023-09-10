Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) versus Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Critical Review

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Core & Main’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A Core & Main $6.65 billion 1.03 $366.00 million $2.12 13.97

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11% Core & Main 5.45% 15.75% 7.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and Core & Main, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Core & Main 0 3 6 0 2.67

Alliance Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Core & Main has a consensus price target of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Core & Main.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core & Main has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core & Main beats Alliance Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

