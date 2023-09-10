Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 382,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,100,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $129,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,089,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,541 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

