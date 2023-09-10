Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 613.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.31% of Alto Ingredients worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.55. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.53 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

