Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.58

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 1415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
