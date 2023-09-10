American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $5,481,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

