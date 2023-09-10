American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.63

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.63 and last traded at $110.01, with a volume of 702333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,937,000 after acquiring an additional 253,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,330 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.