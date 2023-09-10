American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Public Education worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 979,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,110.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 308,955 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of APEI opened at $5.16 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APEI

American Public Education Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.