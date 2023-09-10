Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.98

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.98 and last traded at $87.85, with a volume of 1539190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

