Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 18.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 626,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 64,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

