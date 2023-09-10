Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 18.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 626,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 64,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday.
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
