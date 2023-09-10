Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 15832407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 14.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $508.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.