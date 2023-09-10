Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Down 50%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 205,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 69,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

Featured Articles

