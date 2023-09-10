Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.90 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $119,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

