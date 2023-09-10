Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 3.9%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.24. 21,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 38,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

