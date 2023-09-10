Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $357.05

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $357.05 and last traded at $357.05, with a volume of 1639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

