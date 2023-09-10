Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BOX were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BOX by 71.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

