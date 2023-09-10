Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $48.00 at DA Davidson

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Braze

Braze Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.