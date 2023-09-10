Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $56.00 at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

BRZE stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 85.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $6,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,099.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

