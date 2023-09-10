Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRZE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

