Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.