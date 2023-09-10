Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

