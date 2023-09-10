Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MREO stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

