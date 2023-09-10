Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,834,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

