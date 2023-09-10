CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$59.01 and last traded at C$59.01. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.77.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$695.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.16.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

