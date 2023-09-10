Check Kian Low Purchases 11,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVGO stock opened at $857.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $875.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

