Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $167.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

