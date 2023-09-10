Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.97

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 5310504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Chewy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.