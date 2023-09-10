Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chiba Bank
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.