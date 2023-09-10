Citigroup Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $184.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

