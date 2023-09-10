Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 915,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,431,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $513.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 786,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 684.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

