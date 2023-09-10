CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.