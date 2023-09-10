Contrasting J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05% J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sadot Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sadot Group and J D Wetherspoon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $529.13 million 0.09 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -5.61 J D Wetherspoon $2.29 billion 0.47 $25.35 million N/A N/A

J D Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sadot Group and J D Wetherspoon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A J D Wetherspoon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

J D Wetherspoon beats Sadot Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

