Contrasting J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Sadot Group and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sadot Group
|-0.98%
|-26.82%
|-11.05%
|J D Wetherspoon
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Sadot Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Sadot Group and J D Wetherspoon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sadot Group
|$529.13 million
|0.09
|-$7.96 million
|($0.18)
|-5.61
|J D Wetherspoon
|$2.29 billion
|0.47
|$25.35 million
|N/A
|N/A
J D Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sadot Group and J D Wetherspoon, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sadot Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|J D Wetherspoon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
J D Wetherspoon beats Sadot Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sadot Group
Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.