Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.58. 346,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 352,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $894.58 million, a PE ratio of -509.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.47.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 167,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 217,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

