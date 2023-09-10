Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Equities research analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

CPRT stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Copart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

