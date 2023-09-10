CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.17. 163,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 879,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,116 shares of company stock worth $1,798,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $4,932,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

