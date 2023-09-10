Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 97,500 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $65.75 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 60.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 191.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

