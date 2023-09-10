Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.16 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.