Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.16 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
