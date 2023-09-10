Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 633,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 478,422 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $13.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.41.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $44,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.