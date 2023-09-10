CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

