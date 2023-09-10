CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

