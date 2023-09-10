CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $24.00 at BTIG Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

