Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $387,502.50 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $387,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 14th, Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,718,752.68.

On Friday, July 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $183,937.50.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.62, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

