Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $781,278.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 184,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,948.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 184,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,948.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $6,733,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $26,473,219.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,226,530 shares of company stock valued at $116,974,543 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.62, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

