David Einhorn Sells 850,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $45.61 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

