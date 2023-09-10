David Einhorn Sells 850,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Free Report) Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $45.61 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.