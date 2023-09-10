Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.
Delek Group Company Profile
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.