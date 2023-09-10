Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Deepa Prasad acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at $54,991.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 214.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.57. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

