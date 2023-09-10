DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.0 %

DigitalOcean stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock worth $1,597,802 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

