DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.