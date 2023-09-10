DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $48.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Shares of DOCU opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -557.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DocuSign by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in DocuSign by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

